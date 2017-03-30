On The Go With Stro: A lesson in shooting skeet & steel targets

You may not realize it, but the largest public shooting range in the southeast is right here in our backyard.

The Foothills Public Shooting Complex of Cleveland County is getting ready to celebrate its one year anniversary. So I decided it was the perfect time to head to there for an On The Go With Stro to learn how to shoot skeet and steel targets!

Watch the video for more!

Special thanks to Jim Hollingsworth, Ron Newcomb, and Jesse Lackey for allowing us to spend the day shooting with them!

