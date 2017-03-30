Body found in makeshift grave ID'd as missing Statesville man

Investigators have positively identified a body which was found in a wooded area in Statesville Monday afternoon during the search for a missing man.

An autopsy was completed at the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where officials identified the body as missing man Darwin Lewis Turner Jr. According to investigators, Turner died from gunshot wounds.

Statesville police say they found the body while investigating Turner's disappearance.

Police say investigators were searching a wooded area behind the 1100 block of Mahogany Road just after 6 p.m. when "investigators discovered what appeared to be a deceased person buried in a rudimentary grave site." Police say it appeared to the be the body of a black male.

The site appeared to be recently made and was roped off as a possible crime scene, police say.

Family members said Turner would normally call his daughter every day, as well as other people, but starting March 17th, not a word was heard.

"We knew something was wrong," said Turner’s aunt Tanza Turner.

She and other family members gathered near the scene of the body investigation Tuesday morning.

Family members were spreading the word that they wanted no retaliation if someone is charged in Turner’s case.

"The violence has got to stop, the crime has got to stop," said his cousin Patricia King.

The Statesville Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding this homicide case please contact Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406, or Iredell Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340. Callers can remain anonymous.

