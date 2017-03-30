Customizing the WBTV Weather App

Receiving too many or too few push alerts through the WBTV Weather App?

Meteorologist Eric Thomas is giving a quick breakdown of how you can opt in or out of certain alerts.

VIDEO: CUSTOMIZING YOUR WBTV WEATHER APP

The optional push alerts include:

Severe Weather Alerts, which are issued by the U.S. National Weather Service and notify users of when severe weather strikes in their area.

Lightning Alerts, which notify users when lightning strikes within five miles of their location (this can be set up under "Alert Location" to include an address, or detect your current location through GPS).

Precipitation Alerts notify users when heavy rain falls within five miles of the users' location.

WBTV Alerts are weather updates sent by WBTV meteorologists that include a video and short synopsis of what to expect weather-wise.

All alerts can be turned on or off under the Settings tab, located under the three horizontal bar drop-down in the left-hand corner of the app.

The app offers other great features, including a live doppler radar!

If you don't have the WBTV Weather App, download it HERE.

To report an issue or submit and idea for the WBTV Weather app, click on the dropdown in the left-hand corner and click on the Feedback tab.

