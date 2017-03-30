First Alert: Heavy rain, storms expected Friday morning

First Alert Day: Heavy Rain, Storms Friday Morning

A First Alert Day remains in effect for Friday, and we now have a better idea of how the timing of the heavy rain and storms will play out. It looks like the morning hours will be the most active, although isolated storms could arrive as early as this evening.

We'll cover this evening's threat first. Any storms this evening will be highly dependent on which areas settle into the cool air low-level wedge, which is a stable set-up and will be mostly across our central and northern counties, from about 85 north.

Areas south of here may stay a bit more unstable, meaning storms are more likely this evening. Futurecast suggests storms make it about as far north as the Charlotte area around dinnertime tonight, which could impact evening commuters.

The main event though is still after midnight. Areas of heavy rain and possible strong storms come through during the pre-dawn hours, lasting through the morning rush.

Heavy rain will be the main threat, but commuters should also be aware that strong winds are also possible with any storms that develop. There is also going to be enough wind spin (or shear) in the atmosphere to produce an isolated tornado.

This is not something we typically see during the early morning hours, so it is extra important to stay weather aware during Friday morning and make sure you have a way to get weather alerts. The WBTV weather app is a great way to do that!

Aside from any potential severe weather, rainfall amounts look quite impressive, with up to an inch or more possible across the viewing area, especially in the mountains and western foothills where amounts may be even higher.

The good news is everything moves through rather quickly, so by mid-morning storms are beginning to depart, and the rest of the afternoon and evening should bring clearing, which leads us into a sunny and dry weekend.

