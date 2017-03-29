Bounce Scholar of the Week: Kia Bennett

Each week during the school year, Project L.I.F.T. selects a student who is excelling not only inside the classroom, but outside as well. The student - along with their favorite teacher - is featured every Wednesday on WBTV News on Bounce at 8 p.m. The program operates within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System.

This week's scholar is a Kia Bennett, a senior at West Charlotte High School.

Bio: Kia serves as the Executive Council President of West Charlotte High School and has held a leadership position for all four years of her academic career. She is a product of the Project LIFT endeavor as she has attended three of the nine schools in the LIFT zone - Statesville Road Elementary and Ransom Middle prior to her matriculation here at West Charlotte High School.

Her top choices for college are North Carolina Central University and Winston Salem State University. She plans to major in Music Industry and minor in Business Finance. Her goal is to be the Lead in Artists and Repertoire (A&R) of Atlantic Music.

She is driven to work in this field because her first love is music and she would like to work “hands on” in the music industry. Her role model is her brother and Jay-Z. Recently, she represented West Charlotte at the United States National League of Cities in Pittsburg Philadelphia. From this experience, she learned how instrumental it is for youth to participate in leadership so that they can impact the community in which they live.

Kia is the daughter of Mr. Gerod Bennett and Ms. Kimberly Williams.

