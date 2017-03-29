Kilah's grandmother leads March against abuse in DC

Grandmothers, including Kilah Davenport’s grandmother, Leslie Davenport, are traveling to Washington, D.C. to speak out against child abuse this weekend.

The first annual March Against Child Abuse is a grassroots effort the founders hope grows into a major movement. All of the participants have been touched by the tragedy of child abuse.

Leslie Davenport, one of the grandmothers spearheading the effort, lost her treasured granddaughter Kilah in March of 2014. Kilah’s body had finally broken down. The young girl survived a brutal attack at the hands of her then-stepfather, Joshua Houser in 2012.

She lived for two years after the attack with severe brain injuries. Her case led to the passing of Kilah’s Law, which strengthened the sentencing guidelines for severe cases of child abuse.

Monday would have been Kilah’s 8th birthday. Davenport and the other grandmothers hope to have a small candlelight vigil in honor of Kilah’s birthday. And to speak with their US Representatives about efforts to keep child abusers in prison longer.

If you believe someone is abusing or harming a child, call the National Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-4-ACHILD, 1-800-422-4453, or call 911 right away.

