First Alert: Severe weather possible Friday

The WBTV First Alert weather team has issued a First Alert Day for Friday. The same storm system that began producing severe weather across the deep south Tuesday evening will be traversing across the US mid-late week, eventually reaching the Carolinas by Friday.

Several severe weather reports came as a result of this storm system late last night.

The storm system will continue to move into the south-central US Wednesday, with the bullseye for storms over eastern Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. The Thursday hot spot will be towards western Tennessee, Mississippi, and Alabama, before reaching the Carolinas and Georgia for Friday.

As of Wednesday morning, The Storm Prediction Center has the eastern half of the Carolinas under a marginal risk for severe weather Friday, meaning isolated severe storms are possible.

We'll be able to fine tune the severe weather threats in terms of timing and areas most at risk a little better once we get closer to the event Friday morning. One thing that may help to limit our severe weather potential locally is a low-level wedge that will be in place Thursday into Friday morning, which creates a more stable environment. This will have to be overcome before we can destabilize enough to begin to produce severe weather.

In addition, widespread rainfall amounts of .5"-1" look possible, so aside from the storm risk, it appears we'll be dealing with a few rounds of rain.

We'll continue to make updates and adjustments to the forecast as more information becomes available over the next 48 hours.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.