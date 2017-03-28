Man shot, killed while walking in north Charlotte identified

A man killed in a shooting in north Charlotte Tuesday evening has been identified by police as 29-year-old Laymon A. Moore. Police are investigating the case as a homicide.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Catherine Simmons Avenue, which is off of Beatties Ford Road near Lasalle Street. Medic said Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it appears Moore was walking along Catherine Simmons Ave when a vehicle pulled up and an argument began between Moore and people in the vehicle. Someone in the vehicle opened fire and the vehicle left the scene.

A description of the vehicle has not been released.

Moore's family has been notified of his death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

