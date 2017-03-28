Ret. CMPD Chief Darrel Stephens reflects on anniversary

The man who led CMPD through the grief process and investigation of the shootings says he still thinks about the officers.

Retired Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Darrel Stephens says thinks about Officers Sean Clark and Jeff Shelton, especially when he learns another officer has been killed.

“It's the worst experience a department can have,” says Stephens. “And for a police chief, it's the worst experience you can have.”

Stephens says he will never forget the images of people lining the streets for the funeral processions.

“It was an amazing outpouring of support. I think that kind of support and concern in our community still exists. But sometimes it's not expressed and I think it's important to do that,” he said.

Stephens believes the anniversary is a reminder to express appreciation for the work that police officers do.

And it's a reminder to those officers to always think about safety.

