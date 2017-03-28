Recipe: BLT's Brioche French Toast - | WBTV Charlotte

Recipe: BLT's Brioche French Toast

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Chef Laurent Tourondel visited Morning Break Tuesday morning and shared his recipe for Brioche French Toast with Bananas Foster and Chopped Pecans. It's one of the items on the restaurant's brunch menu.

Batter recipe:

  • 3 whole eggs
  • 2 egg yolks
  • 1 pint Heavy Cream
  • 1.5 cups Milk
  • 1.5 oz. Bourbon        
  • 1/3 cups Sugar
  • 1 Orange Zest

Directions:

  1. Combine all ingredients together, except for eggs and egg yolks and sugar.
  2. Whisk eggs and egg yolks together until light and airy then add sugar. Then combine liquid mixture and store in refrigeration for service.

Fosters Sauce:

  • 4 ounces unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup dark brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • ¼ Cup Dark Rum
  • 4 bananas, peeled and cut diagonally into 1/2-inch-thick slices

Directions:

  1. Combine brown sugar and water in sauce pot until smooth and bring to a boil. Add rum and flambé reduce to proper consistency. Simmer bananas gently till just cooked through. 
  2. Whisk in butter to finish.

Top with Candied Pecans

