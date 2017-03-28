VIDEO: C-130 lands in Charlotte after emergency declared in flight

A military aircraft landed safely in Charlotte after an emergency was declared in flight.

According to the North Carolina Air National Guard, a C-130 transport aircraft made a landing at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m.

Officials say the crew received a fire indication light but did not see any visible flames. They decided to shut the engine down and land at the airport with only three engines.

Air National Guard officials called the landing "routine in nature," saying the C-130 is capable of landing with 3 engines if needed.

The aircraft landed safely.?

