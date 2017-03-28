PHOTOS: 27 dogs rescued from NC home could be someone's missing pets

Members of Charlotte's host committee could be in the nation's capital as soon as the end of the month in an effort to land Charlotte as the host city for the 2020 Republican National Convention.More >>
Members of Charlotte's host committee could be in the nation's capital as soon as the end of the month in an effort to land Charlotte as the host city for the 2020 Republican National Convention.More >>
Allie McDaniels. What a joy. She's able to walk a little already and her mobility is improving by the day. Full healing will take time, but this girl is in the right direction.More >>
Allie McDaniels. What a joy. She's able to walk a little already and her mobility is improving by the day. Full healing will take time, but this girl is in the right direction.More >>
York County sheriffs are searching for a car they say was stolen within the past 30 days. Two Chevy Camaros were taken from Burns Chevrolet in Rock Hill sometime between March 8 and April 5.More >>
York County sheriffs are searching for a car they say was stolen within the past 30 days. Two Chevy Camaros were taken from Burns Chevrolet in Rock Hill sometime between March 8 and April 5.More >>
The sinkhole opened up around 2 p.m. on the outbound lanes of Independence Boulevard near Village Lake Drive.More >>
The sinkhole opened up around 2 p.m. on the outbound lanes of Independence Boulevard near Village Lake Drive.More >>
Rock Hill School Board Chairman Jim Vining says the proposal was dismissed for several reasons, including budget concerns.More >>
Rock Hill School Board Chairman Jim Vining says the proposal was dismissed for several reasons, including budget concerns.More >>