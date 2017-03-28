PHOTOS: 27 dogs rescued from NC home could be someone's missing pets

Workers at a North Carolina animal shelter have taken to social media in an attempt to find the owners of 27 dogs seized from a private residence.

Officials say the dogs could be missing pets, and that some could have been "missing for a while."



The animals, which the shelter said are "case dogs," were brought to the Beaufort County Animal Shelter on Wednesday, March 22.

The group E.N.C. (Eastern North Carolina) Shelter Dogs put photos of each of the dogs on Facebook "for the purpose of reuniting them with any owners who may be missing them." Workers said the dogs are not up for adoption or rescue at this time while they work to find their owners.

E.N.C. Shelter Dogs posted a note on their Facebook page with instructions should someone recognize one of the dogs.

IMPORTANT NOTE: These dogs are posted in an attempt to reunite these dogs with their rightful owners. They are part of a large group of case dogs that came into the Beaufort County NC Shelter on the evening of March 22, 2017 from one household. They are not for adoption or rescue at this point. They will be in the future and we will add them to the adoptable list at that time. Right now they are for owner reclaim only.

If you see a dog in this album that you think is your dog, please email the shelter or come by in person during regular business hours. Do not call the shelter. You must be able to provide proof of ownership, which includes vet records or pictures that clearly show you with your dog. Generic pictures of a similar dog are not proof. If you have any questions regarding reclaiming a dog, please email the shelter staff at animal.control@co.beaufort.nc.us.

Again, these dogs are NOT for adoption or rescue at this time but will be at some future time.

Please DO NOT call the shelter. There is only one receptionist andobviously the shelter is very full and busy at this time. These dogs are not urgent, and will be held while we determine if they have owners out there. So please no drama or posting them as urgent at this point. Any questions should be directed to shelter staff by email at animal.control@co.beaufort.nc.us OR you may stop by the shelter to view the dogs during regular business hours, Monday thru Friday, 1 to 5:30 pm, and Saturday from 11 to 3 pm.

