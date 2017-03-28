WBTV Speak Out Editorial: What's on Your Mind?

­

Hello, I’m Scott Dempsey, Vice President & General Manager here at WBTV and the face of our 12-member editorial board. In the year-and-a-half that I’ve led our station, a lot has happened. This community has weathered several big storms. The most serious, the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott by a CMPD officer last fall opened up many wounds that have yet to completely heal.

The protests and riot afterward made us question both who we really are and what kind of community do we really want to be? Race relations, economic disparity and the role of law enforcement are dominating topics these days.

As the primary spokesperson for the board, you hear me addressing the issues we feel are important to the place we all call home. As always, our goal is to have an open forum for discussion with you, and to talk about issues, both good and bad, that impact our community and our way of life.

To that end, we need - and welcome - your input. Contact us at SpeakOut@wbtv.com, and tell us what’s on your mind. If you disagree with a particular stance, let us know. If there are issues that you want us to bring to light, shoot us a note. In short, tell us what’s on your mind.

Thanks for watching WBTV.

