First Alert Day expires

TUESDAY 8:30 A.M. UPDATE:

Now that this morning's rain has pulled out, most of the rest of today will be dry and warm. There is a small chance however, for a few scattered thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening, mainly along and east of I-85 and up over the mountains. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80°.

Mostly clear and a little cooler tonight, lows will be in the 40s across the foothills with 50s closer to Charlotte. Watch for a few fog patches that may form overnight.

Wednesday will be dry and warm. We will be close to 80° in the afternoon. We will then cool down on Thursday. Highs will scale back to the low 60s before we warm things back up for the weekend.

There will be a lot of clouds around Thursday and perhaps a few sprinkles, but the next best chance for rain will arrive on Friday.

TUESDAY 6 A.M. UPDATE:

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for today, with most of the emphasis on the early morning hours. The heaviest rain for us will likely be east of I-85 by 6 a.m., with lighter lingering showers behind it.

Most of the rain should clear the area by the time you head out to work and school, however, to be on the safe side, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for the possibility of the weather disrupting your morning commute and the likelihood that many will be driving on wet roads.

After that, we should dry out for the rest of the morning and most of the afternoon. There is a chance for a few scattered thunderstorms again in the afternoon, mainly along and east of I-77. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

-Al Conklin

MONDAY 6 P.M.:

A low pressure system is bringing severe weather to parts of Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama this evening. That same system is approaching the Carolinas and could impact our morning commute.

The timing of the rain will actually come at a pretty good time. It seems that the worst of it will move through overnight. The heaviest rain should fall before 5 a.m. Many of you will still be fast asleep at that time. If you do have to be out overnight, take it easy. There could be pockets of heavy rain and even a few thunderstorms.

Hopefully, it will all be moving out by the time you head out to work and school. That is the most likely scenario at this point. However, there is enough uncertainly that we have issued a First Alert Weather Day to be on the safe side. If these storms slow down a bit, we could be looking at a messy commute. We want to let you know that is at least a possibility.

The rest of the day on Tuesday doesn’t look bad. The rain will move along so the middle of the day will be dry. Late in the afternoon, we could see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms popping up, just like they did today. It will be a warm one. Highs will reach the upper 70s in the afternoon.

-Leigh Brock

