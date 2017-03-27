Bad Daddy's Paco Burger

Presented by Dan Lemieux, Bad Daddy's Burger Bar
Bad Daddy’s Paco’s Burger
For The Burger:
Makes 4
1 ½ lbs – 80/20 Ground Beef
Salt & Pepper
4 each – Brioche Burger Buns
4 tbsp. – Butter, room temp
2 cups – Pico de Gallo (recipe below)
8 slices – Monterey Jack Cheese
1 cup – Chipotle Ranch (recipe below)
8 Slices- Jalapeno Bacon
1 medium- Red Onion Sliced
4 leaf’s- Leaf Lettuce
- Divide ground beef and shape into 4 equal burger patties. Season both sides with salt & pepper.
- Heat grill or large fry pan on medium high eat and cook burgers to desired doneness. Top with Monterey Jack cheese (2slices per) and melt. Spread butter on cut side of each bun and toast on grill.
- To assemble the burgers place leaf lettuce and 3 rings of Red Onion on the bottom bun. Followed by your burger with melted cheese topped with Pico de Gallo. Lastly add the Chipotle Ranch to the toasted side of top bun.
For the Pico de Gallo
2 – Medium Tomatoes (diced)
1/2 – Medium Red Onion (diced)
1/2 – Jalapeno (seeds in, add more or less to taste)
1/2 – Bunch of Cilantro (rough chopped, stems removed)
1 – Lime (cut in half)
2 tbsp. – Kosher Salt
- Using a cutting board dice Tomatoes, Red Onions to roughly ½ inch and add to Mixing Bowl.
- Mince Jalapeno and add to Mixing Bowl.
- Remove stems from Cilantro then rough chop and add to Mixing Bowl
- Squeeze lime into Mixing Bowl
- Add Kosher Salt
- Thoroughly combine all ingredients
For the Chipotle Ranch
1 Cup – Ranch Dressing (use your favorite because we won’t tell you what’s in ours)
2tsp. – Chipotle in Adobo (blend or use fork to breakdown peppers)
- In a small bowl combine ingredients and stir to combine. Reserve for burgers.