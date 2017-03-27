Bad Daddy's Paco Burger

Presented by Dan Lemieux, Bad Daddy's Burger Bar

Bad Daddy’s Paco’s Burger

For The Burger:

Makes 4

1 ½ lbs – 80/20 Ground Beef

Salt & Pepper

4 each – Brioche Burger Buns

4 tbsp. – Butter, room temp

2 cups – Pico de Gallo (recipe below)

8 slices – Monterey Jack Cheese

1 cup – Chipotle Ranch (recipe below)

8 Slices- Jalapeno Bacon

1 medium- Red Onion Sliced

4 leaf’s- Leaf Lettuce

Divide ground beef and shape into 4 equal burger patties. Season both sides with salt & pepper.

Heat grill or large fry pan on medium high eat and cook burgers to desired doneness. Top with Monterey Jack cheese (2slices per) and melt. Spread butter on cut side of each bun and toast on grill.