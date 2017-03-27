First Alert: Disruptive weather expected Tuesday

While there will likely be a few showers and even a heavier thunderstorm around the WBTV area late today, Tuesday may turn out to be the more active day. A cold front is forecast to steadily march across the Southeast today, exiting to our east and off the coast by late Tuesday.

It’s a rather marginal case for severe weather, but Tuesday could bring 2 rounds of disruptive weather. Starting during the pre-dawn hours, storms will march out of Tennessee toward the North Carolina mountains.

With these coming east over the mountains early in the morning – a time period not normally conducive to severe weather – it’s questionable as to how much of an impact there’ll be across the foothills and Piedmont. Either way, if the forecast verifies – see the 7 a.m. graphic – some of us will be driving on wet roads during our morning commute.

The second potential batch of rain may come later in the day out ahead of the actual cold front. With some sunshine and afternoon readings in the upper 70s, there will likely be a much more conductive atmosphere in place, especially over the Piedmont and neighborhoods along and east of I-85 – see the 4 p.m. graphic.

Again, both scenarios are questionable and on the fringe, but I think there is about a 50% chance some rain falls Tuesday – maybe early in the day, maybe later in the day – and so Tuesday has been declared a First Alert Day, just to give you a “heads up” on the potential disruptive weather.

After the dry and warm day Wednesday, Thursday looks to be rather cloudy and very cool with highs only in the lower 60s and there may be a little light rain around as well. The next best chance for rain will arrive on Friday with our next front, and so thunderstorms are in the forecast as well close out the work week.

At this point, the weekend looks warm and dry with highs in the 70s.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

