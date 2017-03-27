First Alert: Rain, possible thunderstorm expected tonight into Tuesday

* First Alert Day

* Warm Days Ahead

* Several Rain Chances

We've had a few showers and a little bit of fog in a few neighborhoods overnight but most of the area will be rain free for the morning commute with mild readings in the 60s. Today will bring a 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm (mainly from I-40 on north) with warm afternoon readings in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be warm as well with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. The better chance for rain will come on Tuesday while Wednesday looks dry.

As for the timing, the best chance for showers - and maybe a heavier thunderstorm - comes overnight tonight and early Tuesday. With the idea that the morning commute could be wet for some folks, a FIRST ALERT DAY has been declared for Tuesday.

After the dry and warm day Wednesday, Thursday looks to be rather cloudy and very cool with highs only in the lower 60s and there may be a little rain around as well. The next best chance for rain will arrive on Friday with our next front, and so thunderstorms are in the forecast as well close out the work week.

At this point, the weekend looks warm and dry with highs in the 70s.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.