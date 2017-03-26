BLOG: Did we have a tornado in Statesville Sunday?

It’s possible!

Many of us had a shower during the day. Chances are, it came and went and you moved on with your day. Most of the pockets of rain didn’t even have thunder to go along with them – just good, heavy rain.

If you live just southwest of Statesville, the story was a little different for you. About 2:45 this afternoon, a trained spotter saw a funnel cloud and trees were reported down in the intersection of Old Mountain Road and Lewis Ferry Road. It hasn’t been confirmed but that is possibly due to a weak tornado.

How did that happen? There were no warnings – or even watches today! Sometimes, you can have a freak spin-up.

That’s what most likely happened. I spoke with the National Weather Service and they have decided not to investigate the situation on Monday. However, here are some pictures from a person in the area showing the damage he saw today.

Where do we go from here?

The week ahead looks unsettled. Temperatures will jump to the mid 70's on Monday and we could be close to 80 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a 30% chance of showers or a thunderstorm on Monday and it goes up to 40% on Tuesday. The rain chances should take a break by Wednesday.

