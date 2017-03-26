Domestic disturbance in NE Charlotte ends in shooting

A man was shot in northeast Charlotte Sunday morning in what family members say was the result of violent domestic disturbance.

Police say the incident happened just before 8 a.m. in the 1900 block of Prospect Drive.

The father of the woman who lives at the home told WBTV his daughter, her baby, and another man were at the home when an ex-boyfriend arrived and kicked the door in.

The father said the ex-boyfriend started beating the woman and the other man at the home shot the ex-boyfriend multiple times.

The baby was removed from the home and police are investigating the incident. No one has been charged at this time.

Police say the shooting victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.