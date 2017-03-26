Homeless man hit and killed on Billy Graham Pkwy

A homeless man was hit and killed by a car early Sunday morning on Bill Graham Parkway near Boyer St.

The incident happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday. Police say the man was wearing dark clothes and was crossing the street when he was hit.

Inbound lanes of Billy Graham Pkwy were closed from Scott Futrell Dr. to Boyer St. as police investigated.

Police have not charged the driver in the incident and have not released the names of those involved.

