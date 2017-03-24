Good News, Good Food: Mom Murphy's Ham cubes

This recipe was prepared live on Morning Break and features a great party treat from ‘Mom Murphy’s Treasured Recipes’. Author Frances Murphy is a 92-year-old Winston-Salem woman who recently fulfilled her dream of publishing a cookbook.

Mom Murphy’s Fried Ham Cubes (From ‘Mom Murphy’s Treasured Recipes)

Ingredients:

2 eggs

1 tablespoon milk

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

1 ½ cups bread crumbs

1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes

1 ½ lb boneless, fully cooked ham, cut into 1 inch cubes

Oil for frying

Directions:

In a shallow bowl, beat eggs and milk. In another bowl, combine bread crumbs, cheese and parsley. Dip ham cubes in egg mixture, then roll in crumb mixture. In a skillet, heat ¼ inch of oil to 375 degrees. Fry ham cubes, a few at a time, for 2 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Drain on paper towels.

While her goal was to simply make a keepsake to give to her family as Christmas presents, to date, Mrs. Murphy has sold more than 600 copies of her book on Amazon. For a link to purchase a copy of the book click here.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

