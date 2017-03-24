Choose the best used car for you

Shopping for a used car can be overwhelming. There are so many makes, models, body styles, and features that can make narrowing down your options difficult. One of the first steps to finding your next used car is to think about the body style you need, the make you like, and the amount of money you can spend. Once you’ve determined these three factors, it’s time to start shopping!

Find the right used car for your lifestyle!

The type of used car you needs depends upon your lifestyle and your personality. You may need a car with a lot of room or a car with incredible fuel efficiency. If you have a rough idea of what type of car you need, what features you want, and the budget you need to stay within – check out our best used cars in Charlotte!

Our used car dealership in Charlotte has found some of the best used cars for the most common needs, lifestyles, and budgets.

Family-Friendly

Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Van Front-wheel Drive (Stk #: 7530057A) - $13,995*

Take the whole family out and about with a used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan! This used minivan in Charlotte has seating for up to seven with a reclining third row seat. Your kids will love the 33 cubic feet of cargo space and easy sliding rear doors.

Ready to Tow

Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2WD Crew Cab 153.0 LT (Stk #: 7710054A) - $28,995*

If you need a tough pickup truck for your work, get to our Charlotte used car dealership for this used truck. This used Chevy has a 5.3 liter V8 engine under the hood that’s ready to get to work!

Used 2016 Toyota Tacoma 4WD Access Cab V6 MT TRD Sport Truck (Stk #: 7750048A) - $29,995*

With less than 12,000 miles on the odometer, this used Toyota truck in Charlotte is practically new! It possesses off-roading capabilities like four-wheel drive train, coil spring double wishbone suspension, sport tuned shocks, and 3.5 liter V6 engine.

Fuel-Saving

Used 2016 Toyota Corolla CVT LE Sedan Front-wheel Drive (Stk #: P4427) - $12,988*

You’ll see less of the gas station with a Charlotte used Toyota. This used car gets up to 29 mpg in the city and 38 mpg on the highway thanks to the 1.8 liter four-cylinder engine.

Used 2015 Honda Accord I4 CVT Sport Sedan Front-wheel Drive (Stk #: 6860233A) - $18,995*

Get where you’re going with fewer stops thanks to this fuel efficient used Honda. Scoop up this used car in Charlotte to get 26 mpg in the city and 35 mpg on the highway.

Life of Luxury

Used 2009 Lexus IS 250 Sport Auto AWD Sedan (Stk #: P4421) - $14,995*

This luxurious used car in Charlotte has all of the amenities you desire while behind the wheel, including leather upholstery, power moonroof, heated front seats, and garage door transmitter.

Charlotte used cars are ready to meet you!

Once you’ve found the right ride for you, get to Toyota of N Charlotte! We’re located at 13429 Statesville Road.

Return Home



*Price excludes tax, tag, registration, and Administrative fee of $698.50.