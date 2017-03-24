Toyota has best hybrid car sales worldwide

What comes to mind first when you think hybrid? If you’re like us, we think about the new Toyota Prius! That’s because the Toyota Prius was the first hybrid car on the market. When Toyota released the Toyota Prius in 1997, other automakers quickly began to create their own hybrid vehicles in an effort to go green (and keep up with the tough competition). Over the next 20 years, the hybrid market has been competitive, but Toyota is still leading the way.

Toyota has the best overall hybrid sales

In 2016, Toyota sold the most hybrid cars throughout the world. In fact, Toyota reported a 16 percent growth in hybrid vehicle sales. Other automakers like Honda, Nissan, and Hyundai could not keep up with Toyota in hybrid vehicle sales.

Looking further into Toyota’s hybrid sales, it seems that the new Toyota Prius was sold the most with over 350,000 units sold in 2016. The Toyota Prius c near Charlotte sold almost 200,000 units and the Toyota RAV4 hybrid was close behind. At some point in 2016, Toyota hit a major milestone of over 10 million hybrid vehicles sold since the late 1990’s.

Including the Lexus models, Toyota makes 37 different hybrid models. Now Toyota has released the all-new Toyota Prius Prime! Adding a new hybrid to the Toyota lineup has just put us another notch above the competition.

The 2017 Toyota Prius Prime is a plug-in hybrid vehicle that’s taking the green car world by storm. This sleek and stylish hybrid runs on gasoline and chargeable battery. With a full tank and full charge, the Toyota Prius Prime has a record-breaking 640-mile range. This impressive span beats out the Chevy Volt’s 420-mile range.

The Toyota Prius Prime offers more than just fuel efficiency and a benefit to the environment. This brand new Toyota hybrid has standard smart touch features, soft touch materials, and top of the line safety systems. For example, the Color Head-Up display takes away the worry – and the risk. This advanced feature projects important information (range, speed, efficiency) onto the windshield so you don’t have to look down.

We might not be getting the new Toyota Prius Prime at Toyota of N Charlotte soon, but we do have a wide variety of new Toyota hybrids!

Toyota Prius

Toyota Prius v

Toyota Prius c

Toyota Avalon Hybrid

Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Toyota Camry Hybrid

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

We even have models that are just incredibly fuel efficient! Models like the 2017 Toyota Corolla and Toyota Yaris are designed to keep you on the road instead of at the gas pump. The Toyota Yaris gets 30 mpg in the city and 36 mpg on the highway. Fuel efficiency helps you save money and the planet.

