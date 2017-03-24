Victim identified in fatal northeast Charlotte shooting

A man killed in northeast Charlotte Friday morning has been identified.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 28-year-old Michael Xavier Morris was fatally shot in the 1800 block of Prospect Drive. The shooting happened at 2:24 a.m. and Morris was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

This is the twenty-first homicide in Charlotte in 2017.

