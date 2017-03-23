The Cat's Meow: Company debuts perfume that smells like kitten fur

Are you looking for that purr-fect smell that helps remind you of your feline friend all day long? Well, a purr-fume company may have just the right thing for you.

Perfume company Demeter Fragrance Library (DFL). based in New York, recently announced the release of a new fragrance dubbed "Kitten Fur."

Yes.. this is fur real.

According to the company's website, the scene captures "olfactory essence of the warmth and comfort of that purrfect spot, just behind a kitten's neck."

Creating scents are nothing new for the company, who has perfumes that smell like gin and tonic, laundromat, wet garden and new babies.

So how do you bottle the scene of a kitten?

"To identify and replicate the distinctive scent signature produced by a place or object, perfumers may use a technique called headspace technology, in which they isolate and sample the air near its source, in order to build a chemical fingerprint that can be analyzed and replicated in the lab," Mark Crames, Kitten Fur creator and the CEO of DFL, told LiveScience.

Think the request for the kitten smell is a little strange? C

rames told LiveScience that was "by far the most-requested fragrance by DFL customers." According to the website, the fragrance took 15 years to finally get right.

Runner-ups included Bacon and Puppy's Breath - which the company says they are working on.

And what exactly does a kitten smell like? "Almost like a combination of skin and sunshine," Crames told LiveScience.

Kitten Fur is available DFL website as a cologne, perfume, lotion, shower gel, body oil and spray.?

