NCAA warns if no change in HB2, no change on future tournaments

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has issued a statement indicating if North Carolina's House Bill 2 is still in effect next week the state could lose chances to host tournaments for another five years.

In September, the organization pulled seven state-hosted NCAA tournaments for the 2016-17 academic year over the controversial bill.

"The Board of Governors emphasized that NCAA championships and events must promote an inclusive atmosphere for all college athletes, coaches, administrators and fans," the organization said in September. "Current North Carolina state laws make it challenging to guarantee that host communities can help deliver on that commitment if NCAA events remained in the state, the board said."

Thursday, the organization released a new statement saying "absent any change in the law, our position remains the same regarding hosting current or future events in the state."

According to the NCAA, the organization's sports committees will begin making championships site selections for 2018-2022 next week. The sites will be chosen based on bids received from across the country.

"Once the sites are selected by the committee, those decisions are final," NCAA officials said Thursday. The organization will announce the site selections on April 18.

