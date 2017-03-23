Recipe: Bavarian Cream Crepe's from Royal Cafe and Creperie - | WBTV Charlotte

Recipe: Bavarian Cream Crepe's from Royal Cafe and Creperie

Matthews, NC -

Alexis from Royal Cafe and Creperie in Matthews shares their crepe recipe on Bavarian Cream Crepe Day. 

Crepe recipe:

  • 2 cups warm milk
  • 2 eggs
  • pinch of salt
  • T sugar
  • 3 T vegetable oil
  • 1.5 cups flour
  • Combine ingredients until smooth.

For the Bavarian Cream:

  • 1 1/2 cups heavy cream
  • 3 (1/4 ounce) envelopes unflavored gelatin
  • 6 egg yolks
  • 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons confectioners' sugar
  • 2 cups milk
  • Seeds from 2 vanilla beans or 2 tablespoons pure vanilla paste

