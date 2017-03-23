Morning Motivation: Speak! - | WBTV Charlotte

Morning Motivation: Speak!

By Coach LaMonte Odums, Morning Break host
Connect
(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Speak the right words because the words you use next are critical to your growth.

  1. Speak to your body and your body will align with the words of your faith. Faith comes by hearing… You will believe what you speak.
  2. Speak to your thoughts and your thoughts will align with the words of your faith. Whether good or bad your thoughts will align with the words it believes you believe.
  3. Speak to your spirit and your spirit will respond to your words of action. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly