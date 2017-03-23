Would you drink beer made from recycled toilet water?

A brewery in San Diego is mixing things up after they introduced a new craft beer that uses water "from the toilet."

Stone Brewing introduced its Full Circle Pale Ale last week at an event in San Diego. The city's mayor was among the first to try the beer.

According to KGTV, the beer uses water from the Pure Water San Diego Program, which uses water purification technology "to clean recycled water to produce safe, high-quality drinking water."

The program is an effort to provide one-third of San Diego's water supply locally by 2035. San Diego currently depends on importing 85 percent of its water from Northern California and the Colorado River.

Steve Gonzalez, Stone Brewing's senior manager of brewing and innovation, told the TV station that those who drink the beer will "get some caramel notes, some tropical fruit notes. It's a very clean tasting beer."

.@StoneBrewingCo brewed the Stone #FullCircle Pale Ale with purified water from the City’s demonstration Pure Water Facility #PureStone ???? pic.twitter.com/DKZ4dchVfn — Pure Water San Diego (@PureWaterSD) March 17, 2017

The Full Circle Pale Ale is not for sale yet, but Stone Brewing is hoping to make it available soon.

So... would you drink it? Weigh in on our Facebook page and let us know.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.