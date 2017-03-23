Two young children die after becoming trapped in house fire

Two children are dead after investigators say they were trapped inside a mobile home that caught fire in Wilkes County.

According to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office, the fire sparked at a home along the 400-block of Little Elkin Church Road around 10:56 p.m.

Firefighters said they were called to the report of a fire and arrived to find two small children, less than eight years old, still inside the mobile home.

Both children were transported to Hugh Chatham Hospital where they later died.

The cause and circumstances of the fire are still under investigation. The Wilkes County Fire Marshal, Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau are working on the investigation.

