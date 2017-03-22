Bounce Scholar of the Week: Eli Woodberry

Each week during the school year, Project L.I.F.T. selects a student who is excelling not only inside the classroom, but outside as well. The student - along with their favorite teacher - is featured every Wednesday on WBTV News on Bounce at 8 p.m. The program operates within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System.

This week's scholar is a Eli Woodberry, a 2nd grader at Thomasboro Elementary School.

Bio: Eli is an honor roll student. He excels in all academic areas. He was identified as a student to receive gifted and talented services. Eli has never been a behavior concern for any of his teachers. He is eager to learn and determine to be a better student through new experiences.

His teachers are Ms. Ward, Ms. Bernhard & Mr. Woolfolk. He has been at Thomasboro Elementary School since he started kindergarten. Science is his favorite subject.

Eli has two siblings. He enjoys watching and playing sports. When he grows up, Eli says he would like to be a scientist.

