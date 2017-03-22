Boy hopes to make sick brother 'happy' by selling drawings for $1

Sometimes little brothers can be a thorn in the side of their older siblings, but for Haden and Max Edwards, the relationship is quite close.

“We do get into arguments sometimes, but most of the time we’re best friends,” said 10-year-old Haden.

As the two sat Wednesday afternoon on their couch inside their home in Lincolnton, they talked about Legos and saving up enough money to buy an expensive new set. Their goal is a lot closer than it was just a few weeks ago.

Max, who just turned 7-years-old, has battled several medical conditions throughout his life. He’s been diagnosed with a condition called neurofibromatosis, which causes tumors to grow on his brain. He recently had a surgery hoping to remove the tumors but it wasn’t successful.

Haden decided to do something to help his brother “be happy."

Haden is a young artist and has been drawing “since I can remember,” he said.

He recently set up a stand in his front yard with a sign that reads “Pictures for sale $1."

His mother posted the photo on her Facebook account. “Within minutes, there were 30 people out in the yard wanting to buy drawings,” said mom, Cynthia Edwards.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to see a couple of Haden's drawings that he is selling

After his initial sale was such a success, Haden took his little brother on a shopping trip where they purchased Legos and even did a little browsing around the Dollar Tree.

When asked why he’d not prefer to save the money to buy something for himself, Haden responds with an answer well beyond his 10 short years, “I like doing stuff for other people just to make them happy. Whenever somebody else is happy, it makes me happy,” Haden said.

Haden knows the prognosis for his little brother isn’t good, but his gesture of drawing and selling his artwork is a way to add a little happiness to Max’s life.

“I just want him to be happy. I want him to be happy so he doesn’t give up,” Haden said.

This isn’t Haden’s first rodeo when it comes to giving to others. He regularly volunteers for Meals on Wheels and is currently growing his long red hair out to donate for a wig for a cancer patient.

Haden has autism and interacting with others through volunteer work is a part of his ongoing therapy. So is his drawing.

“I’m so proud of everything that he’s overcome,” said Cynthia, “He just has such a loving heart for others.”

The Edwards family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with Max’s medical expenses and special outings to help give him “a few more memories."

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.