Man killed in southeast Charlotte shooting identified

The man killed in a shooting in southeast Charlotte Tuesday evening has been identified by police as 30-year-old Carson David Christian Jr.

The shooting happened around 8:52 p.m. in the 2600 block of N. Wendover Road, near Monroe Road. Police arrived to find Christian suffering from a gunshot wound. Medic pronounced him dead on scene.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting or if anyone has been taken into custody.

Carson's family has been notified of his death.

