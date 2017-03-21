Morning Motivation: The parable of the Old Mule

A farmer owned an old mule. One day the old mule fell into the farmers empty well. After carefully assessing the situation, the farmer sympathized with the mule, but decided that neither the mule nor the well was worth the trouble of saving.

Instead, he called his neighbors together and told them what happened. He enlisted them to help haul dirt to bury the old mule in the well and put him out of his misery.

Initially, the old mule was hysterical, but as the farmer and his neighbors continued shoveling and the dirt hit the mules back, a thought struck him. It suddenly dawned on the mule that every time a shovel load of dirt landed on his back, he should shake it off and step up! This he did, blow after blow.

"Shake it off and step up...shake it off and step up...shake it off and step up!"

It wasn't long before the old mule, battered and exhausted, stepped triumphantly over the wall of that well! What seemed like it would bury him, actually blessed him.

It is not until the dirt of life hits you do you realize that you have within you the power to shake off what life is placing on you, and step up into the reality that you can win.

Nothing can hold you down except the thought that you can be held down!

Live and don’t quit!

