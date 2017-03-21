Repeat offender charged with murder released from jail

A man who has been charged with several crimes including murder is currently out of jail according to online records from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

19-year-old Ricco McHam has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Markas Vereen. The shooting happened in July of 2016 on Wheatley Avenue.

McHam had been arrested and charged dozens of times before being charged for murder.

Marcus Philemon, Executive Director of the CharMeck Court Watch has tracked McHam's court proceedings and criminal history for months. He said he was not happy when he learned McHam was no longer in jail.

"I would say this is probably the first offender in eight and a half years that we've seen and we've been tracking that the bond was set low enough that the individual was able to bond out," explained Philemon.

He said he originally noticed a red flag when McHam was given a bond amount after being charged with murder. Some murder suspects don't get the option to post bond after receiving a murder charge.

"Somebody in their infinite wisdom has put a bond low enough to where this individual was able to bond out, and I think it's an extreme danger to the community," explained Philemon.

Online records from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office show McHam was given a $200,000 bond for the murder charge and a $75,000 bond for carrying a firearm as a felon. The records show he was released from jail February 25, 2017.

"It's troubling that someone can allegedly take another person's life and still be out on bond awaiting trial," said Philemon.

Decisions regarding bond are made by a judge. Philemon has to live with those decisions and hope the justice system is working correctly.

"I just hope that we're not doing another story in a couple of weeks with regards to Ricco committing a new crime."

A Mecklenburg County Court official said McHam was previously ordered to wear an ankle monitor and stay under 24 hour house arrest should he bond out of jail.

They said he is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

WBTV contacted McHam's attorney's office for comment on this story Monday evening, but has not heard back yet.

