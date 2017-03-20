First Alert: Storms could bring gusty winds, small hail to some areas

BLOG UPDATE Tuesday 11 a.m.

First Alert Day holds, but the scope is narrow in time and space: this evening (maybe post 6 p.m. news) and mainly south of Charlotte.

Greatest threat is on a Shelby-Gaffney-Rock Hill-Pineville-Monroe-Lancaster-Wadesboro-Pageland type of line, moving east-southeast.

There’s little risk for storms…or even rain…north of Charlotte, so I-40 corridor is likely not in this severe weather picture.

And coverage may not be all that great, but the few storms that do fire along this front could bring strong, gusty winds and small hail.

We’re monitoring.

- Al Conklin

BLOG UPDATE Monday 11 p.m.

We have declared a First Alert Day for Tuesday.

Most of the day will be quite nice. We will start the day in the low 50s – so no threat of frost. Highs will reach the low 80s in the afternoon. However, late in the afternoon, the possibility of showers will increase as the next system approaches from the west.

The good news for the WBTV viewing area is that the bullseye seems to be back over Tennessee and just barely into the very western reaches of North and South Carolina. Still, we could be looking at storms in the evening hours.

Any storms that do pop up have the possibility of producing heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. We aren’t predicting widespread severe weather but if you have Tuesday evening plans, the weather could prove disruptive.

It will all move our overnight as the front clears the area. By Wednesday, we will be drier and cooler.

- Leigh Brock

