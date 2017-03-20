Good News: Man picks up neighborhood trash for 20 years for free

When we first met up with Terrell Jonas of Mount Holly, we spent a good deal of time trying to convince him that his story is indeed, a story.

The 73-year-old man hasn’t found a cure for cancer or won a million dollars, but his story is wonderful just the same.

“Many years ago, my father was a Red Cross blood donor. In his lifetime he gave more than 20 gallons of blood. So that inspired me to do other things in life,” Jonas said.

Almost every single say for the last twenty years, Jonas has walked up and down Mt. Holly roadsides donning a yellow vest picking up the trash that other people throw out.

Bottles, wrappers, cans, cigarette butts, and paper is just some of what typically fills up to three large trash bags a day.

With inspiration from his father - and with no pay whatsoever - Jonas dutifully fulfills his mission to help others, by keeping the streets trash-free.

When asked why he’d put so much effort into something, his simple reply is the answer as to why this man is not only a story, but a great one: “To make this a better world.”

