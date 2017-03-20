4-year-old boy dies in accidental hanging in dressing room

A 4-year-old boy died at a thrift store in what authorities describe as a tragic accident, CBS Minneapolis reports.

Police in Mankato, Minnesota, responded to a call Saturday afternoon where they found the boy in a store’s changing room by himself. Authorities say the incident happened Saturday afternoon at Again Thrift & More, operated by the Minnesota Valley Action Council.

Police Cmdr. Daniel Schisel says the boy apparently got the hooded sweatshirt he was wearing caught on a hanger attached to a wall, and was accidentally hanged. Emergency responders took the boy to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police said they don’t suspect foul play, but the investigation continues.

A GoFundMe page identifies the boy as Ryu Pena, and asks for donations to help fund the boy’s funeral expenses.

“He was so happy and full of life and he just became a big brother 4 months ago,” his aunt wrote on the fundraising site.

