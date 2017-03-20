Jury selection underway for 2015 quadruple homicide

Two shooting scenes. Four murder victims. And then four suspects caught. Now, the first defendant in the 2015 quadruple homicide is about to go on trial.

Jury selection began Monday morning in the case against Edward Sanchez. Prosecutors say Sanchez is one of the people responsible for the killings of Rasool Harrell, Jonathan Alvarado, Jumar Gonzaga-Garcia, and Mirjana Pujar.

Pujar was once a contestant on the reality show, America's Next Top Model.

Police said the killings started on February 22nd, 2015 when Matthews Police were called to the Microtel Inn. Officers said they found two people shot in a parking lot. Harrell died. The other victim survived.

A couple of days later, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they received a tip that there were people dead in a house on Norris Avenue.

Officers said when the responded they found Alvarado, Gonzaga-Garcia, and Pujar shot to death.

Investigators began piecing the cases together and realized the fatal shooting at the inn in Matthews and the triple homicide at the Charlotte house were connected - drugs allegedly the link. Not long after the killings, police began making arrests. Four people were charged.

Emmanuel Rangel and Edward Sanchez were charged four counts of first-degree murder, and one count of attempted murder. David Lopez and Emily Isaacs are facing accessory charges.

Sanchez is the first to go on trial.

During his jury selection, the judge told potential jurors that it's not a death penalty case.

Prosecutors say once jury selection is completed, the trial could last two to three weeks, possibly longer.

During a hearing to decide whether print and television cameras would be allowed inside the courtroom, both the defense and the prosecution objected to cameras - citing, in part, concerns for witnesses who are called to testified.

The prosecution said two of the people charged in the case will be called to testify in this trial.

Tuesday morning, the judge is expected to issue his order on whether news outlets will be allowed to have cameras in court.

