WATCH: Deer rescued from frozen pond in New Jersey

ROXBURY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A deer was rescued after being stuck in a frozen pond in New Jersey on Sunday morning.

Social media video showed responders out on the water attempting to rescue the deer, which appeared to be stuck on the ice.

Authorities said the Morris County Office of Emergency Management amphibious vehicle and drone were deployed to help aid in rescue efforts.

A New Jersey man who captured the unfolding rescue says the amphibious vehicle sunk into the ice and needed to be pulled from the pond.

Photo from the scene later showed the deer safely on shore. The Roxbury Township Police Department said on Facebook the deer was later taken to Antler Ridge Wildlife Sanctuary.

It was not immediately clear how the deer got stuck in the first place.