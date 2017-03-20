First Alert: Cold front to bring disruptive weather Tuesday

Spring arrived at 6:28 a.m. Monday, and after a chilly start in the 20s and 30s, afternoon readings will rebound to the mid to upper 60s under sunny skies.

Overall, it's going to be a pretty nice day and a great start to spring. It won't be as cold tonight, with mostly cloudy skies in the forecast, overnight lows will be mostly in the 40s. There may even be a few showers around the High Country.

Tuesday has been declared a First Alert Day for the WBTV viewing area. A cold front will be moving through the Carolinas on Tuesday night. Ahead of that, the afternoon will be quite warm and will become more unstable as the day goes on.

Thunderstorms will become more likely in the late afternoon to evening hours. A few could produce gusty winds and even hail. There won’t necessarily be widespread severe weather but if you have plans during that timeframe, the weather could be disruptive.

The front will move through late at night, calm things down and begin to bring in cooler air for Wednesday. The rain will taper off and temperatures will scale back to the low 60s - and we'll only top out in the low to mid-50s on Thursday.

By next weekend, we will be back in the seasonal 60s with another shot at rain coming our way.

We will continue to monitor the situation as we go out in time.

