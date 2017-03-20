Take 3 with WBTV Sports: Episode 7

Allie McDaniels. What a joy. She's able to walk a little already and her mobility is improving by the day. Full healing will take time, but this girl is in the right direction.More >>
York County sheriffs are searching for a car they say was stolen within the past 30 days. Two Chevy Camaros were taken from Burns Chevrolet in Rock Hill sometime between March 8 and April 5.More >>
The sinkhole opened up around 2 p.m. on the outbound lanes of Independence Boulevard near Village Lake Drive.More >>
Rock Hill School Board Chairman Jim Vining says the proposal was dismissed for several reasons, including budget concerns.More >>
Jaquez Towayne Gaines, 17, has been named as a suspect in the case. Gaines is wanted on multiple warrants, included attempted murder.More >>
