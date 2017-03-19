Recipe: Stagioni's St. Patrick's Day inspired cocktail - | WBTV Charlotte

Recipe: Stagioni's St. Patrick's Day inspired cocktail

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Stagioni's celebrated St. Patrick's Day with Morning Break by sharing three cocktail recipes.

Green with Envy:

  • 2 oz Green Chartreuse
  • 3oz Hot Chocolate
  • Heavy whipping cream
  • Green Creme De Menthe or Green Sprinkles for garnish

Mix a splash of Luxardo Cherry Liquor in the heavy whipping cream. Mix until creamy. Add shot of Chartreuse to hot chocolate. Top with fresh crema. Add garnish

Pressed For Thyme:

  • 1 1/4oz Vodka
  • 3/4oz Herbal Liqour 
  • 1 oz Thyme simple syrup
  • 3oz Cold Pressed juice (mainly green ones)
  • Rimmed glass with celery salt.

The Quintessential Irish Coffee (Served hot or cold)

  •  3oz Hot coffee
  •  1 1/4oz Irish whiskey (Jameson's, Tullamore Dew, Bushmills
  •  1 tsp. Brown sugar, 
  •  1 oz Fresh creama on top
  • (Garnish with fresh ground nutmeg, green creme de menthe, or Sprinkles)

