Recipe: RiRa's traditional Irish Breakfast

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Irish Breakfast is a classic breakfast served throughout Ireland in pubs, restaurants and homes.

Here's one Charlotte restaurant's take on the classic:

Ingredients:

  • 2 eggs
  • 2 Irish Sausages
  • 2 Irish Rashers (Irish Bacon)
  • 2 Pieces Black Pudding cut into ½” thick pieces
  • 2 Pieces White Pudding cut into ½” thick pieces
  • 4 oz Button Mushrooms cut into ¼’s
  • 1 Tomato cut in ½
  • Toast

Directions:

  1. Heat a large sauté pan with a touch of oil and lay in the sausages
  2. Heat the broiler in your oven; season the cut side of the tomato with salt & pepper and place under broiler to roast just until the top is browned
  3. Cook sausages for 5-6 minutes turning frequently to brown all sides
  4. Add the mushrooms and sear well to soften
  5. Add the puddings and brown each side well turning over at least twice
  6. Lay in the rashers and cook quickly on each side until lightly browned
  7. Move all ingredients to one side of the pan and crack in your eggs cooking them as you like
  8. Taste and season with salt and pepper

