Recipe: Healthy Eaton's Shamrock Shake

CHARLOTTE, NC -

Samantha Eaton shares her healthy twist on a St. Patrick's Day favorite- The Shamrock Shake.

Find her recipe below:

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 can full fat coconut milk
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk
  • 1 pre-cut, frozen ripe banana
  • 1/4 avocado
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/3 teaspoon peppermint extract (or 1 drop peppermint essential oil)
  • 1 1/2 - 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup or honey
  • 6 ice cubes
  • Small handful baby spinach
  • Optional: Add dairy-free cool whip: {get the recipe}

Directions:

Put all ingredients in the blender and blend until smooth!

Optional Variation: Add 2 tablespoons cacao nibs or Enjoy Life brand chocolate chips at the end and pulse to combine

