The Toyota 860 Special Edition is coming!

There were a lot of changes made to the Toyota lineup in 2017 –including new additions! With the retirement of the Scion brand was the addition of three new Toyota cars, like the Toyota 86! The Scion FR-S transitioned into the Toyota family as the Toyota 86 – and drivers love it. This new Toyota sports car is stylish, fast, and high-tech – and it just got even better!

The Toyota 860 is coming!

Toyota has just announced that they will be releasing a special edition of the new Toyota 86, named the Toyota 860! The Toyota 86 860 Special Edition will be perfect for those looking to turn heads on the road.

The new Toyota 860 will have an eye-catching new look. This special edition will be getting a new paint job. Out of the 1,720 cars that will be produced, 860 of them will be in a Supernova Orange and the other 860 will be available in a Halo White. However, all 1,720 special editions will have a notable black racing stripe up the middle.

For those who cherish the driving experience, about 60 percent of the Toyota 860 cars made will have a 6-speed manual transmission. The remaining will have a 6-speed automatic transmission. If you’re looking to snag a stick shift Toyota 860, make sure you get one quick!

The 2017 Toyota 86 860 Special Edition will not have any mechanical, performance, or handling enhancements. This special edition Toyota sports car will have a stand-out look, making it different from the rest.

It’s not just a new paint job! The Toyota 860 will have special orange stitching on the seats and the shift knob. It will also feature 18-inch black chrome alloy wheels, black-capped sideview mirrors, and a black underpan. They’ve also thrown in extra convenience features like heated front seats, keyless remote entry, and dual-zone air conditioning.

In addition to the look, the Toyota 860 will be getting a new price. If you’re looking to get behind the wheel of this new Toyota coupe, get ready to pay a starting MSRP of $30,050 – or $30,770 for the manual transmission.

Get your hands on a new Toyota 86 near Charlotte today!

The official release date of the Toyota 860 hasn’t been announced yet. But, if you can’t wait, visit our new Toyota dealership near Charlotte and take the 2017 Toyota 86 for a test drive today.

The 2017 Toyota 86 is already offered in several stand-out colors, including: Raven, Hot Lava, Steel, Asphalt, and Oceanic.

This new Toyota coupe comes standard with a 2.0 liter four-cylinder flat-boxer engine. This racing engine is capable of more than 200 horsepower. Made for the race track, this rear-wheel drive sports car has impeccable handling.

Inside, you have access to technology and convenience features like a 7-inch touchscreen display, backup camera, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity, and the Aha Radio app.

If you want more information about the Toyota 860, or want to test drive the 2017 Toyota 86, come by Toyota of N Charlotte! We’re located at 13429 Statesville Road!

Return Home