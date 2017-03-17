Save money with cheap used cars!

Are you all about savings this year? Saving money is something we all try to do, whether it’s eating out less or using coupons at the grocery store. Pinching pennies allows you to be able to go on that vacation you’ve always dreamed about, or getting the new smartphone you’ve had your eye on. At Toyota of N Charlotte, we want to help you save money – even on a new ride!

Save money with Charlotte used cars

If you’re in the market for a new ride, but your budget is limited, then take a stroll through our Charlotte used car dealership. Throughout our lot you’ll find a variety of pre-owned cars of different makes and models.

Buying used cars can help you keep most of your money in the bank where you want it! There are many benefits to purchasing a used car, including their cheap price. Once a brand new car is driven off of the lot, the value depreciates. Therefore, you lose a percentage of the money you just paid for a brand new car as soon as you leave the dealership. By buying a Charlotte used car, someone has already taken that hit of immediate depreciation for you. Used cars in Charlotte retain their value longer from the moment of purchase.

With hundreds or thousands of miles already on the odometer, the price tag drops even more. The more used a car is, the cheaper it is. But that doesn’t mean a car is less reliable! There are plenty of cars that stay trusty for years, like used Toyota cars. According to Forbes, the Toyota Yaris, RAV4, and 4Runner are all known for being able to run for over 250,000 miles.

Charlotte used cars have already established fuel efficiency, too! Pre-owned cars tend to have better fuel economy than their brand new counterparts because they’ve already been driven and the engine has been broken in. Fewer stops at the gas pump will help you stay within your weekly and monthly budget!

Shopping for used cars is easy!

If you’re ready for a new ride and want to save money, get to Toyota of N Charlotte today! Our knowledgeable sales associates can help you find the car you’re dreaming of. If you want to make your pre-owned car buying experience fast and easy, use our Charlotte used car shopping tips:

Determine your budget. You know you’re looking to save money – but what is the maximum amount of money you want to spend on a new ride? Don’t forget to calculate fuel costs, insurance, financing, registration, and dealer fees.

Create a list of features and specifications you can’t live without. Think about what you need and want in your next car, i.e. seating, cargo space, horsepower, backup camera, etc.

Take a test drive. Before signing on the dotted line, make sure you get behind the wheel and make sure the car you’re interested in operates, runs, and handles well.

Toyota of N Charlotte wants to help you find a ride you love – all while saving you some green! For help finding your next affordable ride, stop by our used car dealership in Charlotte at 13429 Statesville Road.

