Molly's Kids: The Journey of Brooke Cockerline

Got an email this morning from Alicia Cockerline, Brooke’s mom. Brooke is an 8-year-old in Lincolnton who suffers from cCMV, a rare, difficult virus. We had lots of updates on Brooke last year, but not any lately.

This morning’s note was direct, sad and kind… Alicia said she wanted to let those who have supported Brooke know there wasn’t much time left. It's best to just cut and paste her beautiful words and perspective below.

We go through the highs and lows of all our #MollysKids. I never want to paint it all with a brush that's always happy, or a brush that's always heart-wrenching. It's all real.



“Molly,



We are nearing the end of our journey with Brooke here on earth. Brooke has been declining in the past few months, however in the past few weeks she has started swelling due to her heart not working. We are focusing on making her as comfortable as possible. We are sad because we’ll be losing our baby girl, but we also have peace and joy. I say that because we know when she takes her last breath here, she’ll no longer be suffering but instead will be taking that next breath with the miracle of healing. She’ll be running and talking, doing things that she has never been able to do before. We thank everyone for their love and support these past years.We love you all, Alicia

Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Gr antham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there – which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story (and updates on all #MollysKids) here.

