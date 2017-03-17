CMPD: Man confesses to fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend, another man

WBTV has learned a man charged with fatally stabbing two people, including his ex-girlfriend, told police he has multiple personalities and one of the other personalities did the stabbing.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say Corey Shirly has been charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of 27-year-old Yesenia Elena McMillon and 25-year-old Deandre Terrell Olson.

Police say they received a 911 call around 1 a.m. Friday from someone who said a man had been stabbed and was knocking on at his front door. It happened along the 4500-block of Biesterfield Drive, in north Charlotte.

When officers arrived, they followed a blood trail that led them to a house where they found McMillon, already dead near her front door.

A child was reportedly inside the home when the incident happened.

One man told WBTV he saw when Shirly parked the car on the street.

"He got out the car, opened his truck, went in his trunk and got whatever it was he gonna get," the neighbor said. "He came up the road running and came up right beside the trash can. He went through beside the trash can, went down there behind the house there and about two or three seconds later I heard something go boom."

The neighbor says "I figured he had kicked the door in or something."

He says he saw Shirly leave.

Some of the neighbors say they started getting knocks on their doors. Police say Olson, who was barely alive, managed to stumble out of the house after the attack and try to get help.

"There was banging on my door," a woman told WBTV. "Came up to see who it was without opening the door."

She says she kept asking "Who is it? Who is it?"

No one answered.

"Nobody never said anything," the neighbor said. "I went in another room to see who it was and never saw anybody. I called 911."

Several doors, cars, and driveways had blood stains.

Olson collapsed in a driveway several houses away from the stabbing scene. Police say medics rushed him to the hospital, where he died.

Police say McMillon and Olson were friends.

Around 1:08 a.m., CMPD says a man called from the Exxon Station on Glenwood Drive and said he had just killed two people. Officers located the man and took him into custody.

That man, 30-year old Corey Shirly, is the ex-boyfriend of McMillon.

According to a police source, Shirly told investigators that he and his ex girlfriend texted each other Thursday night and that he became upset.

The police source says Shirly claimed he took medication for his mental illness - multiple personalities, but one of his personalities told him to go to his ex girlfriend's house where he allegedly stabbed her, and her friend.

Court records show Shirly was arrested back in January for allegedly beating McMillon "on the back of her head", and interfering with a 911 call when "he grabbed the phone from her and threw it at the back of her head."

According to court documents, as part of his conditions of release, Shirly was not supposed to "assault, harass or intimidate the victim."

Police say Shirly went back to the house early Friday morning and went on a stabbing rampage.

He is being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

