Former Catawba College athletes host panel about careers, live after college

Nine former athletes and performers from Catawba College will host a panel discussion about how on-campus activities helped shape their careers and lives after college.

The event is called “Beyond The Field, Court, Stage, Lessons Gained for Success.” It takes place on Monday, March 20, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm in the Goodman Gymnasium on the Catawba College Campus.

The panel members are all in varied careers now, from an accountant in New York City, a flight attendant for United Airlines, and a theater artistic director in Charlotte, to name a few.

All are recent Catawba alumni.

Sponsored by the Career Services Office, C2C (Catawba to Career office), and Enterprise Holdings, the event will offer a night of advice and networking for all who attend. A reception will follow the alumni panel discussion and those attending will be eligible for door prizes.

Participating Catawba alumni include:

Kortney Kavanagh ’12 - AP Environmental Science teacher at Hough High School;

Leah Constan-Tatos ’13 - Senior Audit Associate at SMP Corporation in New York City;

Nicolas A. Means (Nick) ‘03 – AVP/ Training and Development Officer at F&M Bank in Salisbury;

Yolanda McClure ’11 - Flight Attendant for United Airlines, based in New York City;

Dorthell Little ’04 – IT administrator with Cohn Reznick, LLP in Charlotte;

Taylor Fender ’15 - Client Account Executive at Healthcare Management Consultants in Salisbury;

Julio Zubillaga ’14 - Systems Analyst at UNC Healthcare in Durham;

Robin Tynes ’12 – Co-founder and Artistic Director of Three Bone Theatre in Charlotte;

Brian Graves ’07 - Assistant Basketball Coach at Hampton University in Hampton, Va.

For more information, contact Robin Perry, Catawba’s Director of Career Services at rmperry@catawba.edu or at 704-637-4384.